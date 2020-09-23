1/
MABEL ALICE HUNTEMAN
HUNTEMAN, MABEL ALICE: Friends are encouraged to share their support to Mabel's family during a Drive Thru Style visitation that will be held from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. "The funeral home staff will assist you when you arrive so you can greet the family from the safety of your car." Guests must remain in their vehicles while at the funeral home. A private family service celebrating Mabel's life is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home, with a Zoom option open to the public. The service may be viewed using Zoom ID Meeting #862 4067 0880. A Public graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at Horeb Cemetery. Guests are reminded to social distance and wear a mask for the committal service.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
THOMA RICH FUNERAL HOME INC - Bluffton
SEP
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
THOMA RICH FUNERAL HOME INC - Bluffton
SEP
25
Service
11:00 AM
THOMA RICH FUNERAL HOME INC - Bluffton
