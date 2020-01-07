MABEL M. DENIS, 102, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 5, 2020, at River Terrace Retirement Community. Born in Wells County on April 25, 1917, she was a daughter of the late Forest E. and Nettie P. (Frauhiger) Mankey. She married Jacob Denis in Decatur on April 21, 1940. He preceded her in death on April 28, 1980. Survivors include a son, Don (Jane) Denis of Wausaukee, Wis.; a daughter, Connie (Richard) Schram of High Pointe, N.C.; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; along with three sisters, Dorothy Hoffman of Decatur, Patsy (Larry) Dafforn of Yoder, and Laura (Doyle) Werling of Ossian. In addition to her husband and parents, Mabel was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters. Funeral service is noon Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Goodwin - Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, 3220 E. St. Rd. 124, in Bluffton, with visitation from 10 a.m. until noon. Service officiated by Bishop Jerry Qualls. Private entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the River Terrace Chapel Ministry. Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 7, 2020