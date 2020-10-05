MABEL SWAGER, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Born on March 8, 1929 in Jones -ville, Mich., Mabel was a daughter of the late George and Martha (Gettings) Littlefield. She was a graduate of Hillsdale High School in Michigan. Mabel was very passionate about the care she gave to her family. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years and a service team member. Mabel was also the Camp Committee Chair of Franke Park day camp in the '70s. In her down time she enjoyed sewing and reading. Mabel is survived by her children, Lynn Swager, June Connor, Leslie (Bruce) Andrews, Cleo Marie Swager, Holly (David) Tieman, Kandy (Rick) Dold, and George Swager; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Also preceding her in passing was her husband, Louis Swager; two grandchildren; and three sisters. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46807). Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com