MABLE HELEN WHITNEY
Or Copy this URL to Share
MABLE HELEN WHITNEY, 87, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born, oldest of nine children, in Buffalo, Tenn., she was a daughter of the late William and Ruth (Hall) Rose. She retired from Fort Wayne Community Schools. Mable was a southern girl at heart and loved playing cards, visiting with family and friends, and going to Vegas with family and friends. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she loved Elvis. Surviving are her siblings, Paul, Sandy and Kelly; children, Melinda Kay (Randy) Weeks and Gary Lee (Ann) Whitney; grandchildren, Shawn (Charity) Rowe, Justin Rowe, Lacy (Chris) Coburn, Kyle Weeks, and Ryan (Erica) Weeks; and great-grandchildren, MacKenzie Robinson, Alexus Weeks, Kaden Coburn, Keslyn Coburn, Whitney Weeks, Destiny Selig, Remme Weeks, Zander Weeks, Talin Rowe, and Tavis Rowe. Mable was also preceded in death by children, Brenda Rowe and Kimberly Poling; and siblings, Edith, Billie, Johnny, Jerry, and Rita. All services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 12, 2020.
