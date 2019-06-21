MADELINE A. JACQUAY, 76, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at home. Born in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Peter and Jenny (Giannat tasio) Pizzo. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and watching old movies. She especially loved spoiling her grandkids. She is survived by her children, Angelique (Raymond Strong) Nocchi, Marina (Patrick Cooper) Pape, Herschal (Lindsay) Jacquay, Olympia (Joe) Papenbrock; siblings, Jeannette (Wayne) Silva and Peter Pizzo Jr.; grandchildren, Madison, Peter, Adam, Alexandra, Francesca, Savannah, Sam, Sage, Saxton, Guiseppe, Giavonni, Vincenzo, Gabriel; great-grandchildren, Clara and Caspian; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was also preceded in death by her sons, Frankie and Peter Manno; and sisters, Linda Morelli and Elizabeth Pizzo. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Father Bill Sullivan officiating. Burial in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to or Masses. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 21, 2019