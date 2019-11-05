MADELINE BRINDLE

MADELINE BRINDLE, 94, of Bluffton, Ind., passed away on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton. Survivors include her two daughters, Betty (Richard "Dick") Johnloz and Connie (Rudy) Frauhiger, both of Bluffton; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home, in Bluffton, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian. Memorials may be made in Madeline's memory to Christian Care Retirement Community. A complete obituary can be viewed at www.thomarich.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 5, 2019
