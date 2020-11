MADELINE L. (GANAWAY) THOMAS, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Old Landmark Church of God in Christ, 6303 South Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior until time of service. Entombment will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Heaven 2 Earth Baptist Church, Fort Wayne. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. For full obituary and online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com