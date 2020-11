Or Copy this URL to Share

THOMAS, MADELINE L. (GANAWAY): Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Old Landmark Church of God in Christ, 6303 South Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior until time of service. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.



