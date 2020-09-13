MADELYN JANE KNUTH, of -Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1931. Surviving are her sons, Kenneth K. (Barbara) Knuth of Columbia City and Steven R. (Carla) Knuth of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick "Ted" Knuth, in 2000. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in the sanctuary at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1636 St. Marys Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.



