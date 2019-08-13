MADISON ELIZABETH DePREY, of Lombard, was taken home to heaven far too soon on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Born Aug. 7, 2019, she was the cherished daughter of Michael and Brittany (nee Dunham) DePrey; beloved sister of Jacob DePrey; dear granddaughter of Brian and Jani Dunham and Ed and Jana DePrey; great-granddaughter of Melvin Nelson and David and Wilma Dunham; niece of Allison (David) Singleton, Brad and Eric Dunham. Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Road. (three blocks. S. of Roosevelt), Lombard, with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment private. Memorials to Ronald McDonald House Charities, 1301 W. 22nd St., Suite 905, Oak Brook, IL 60523, are appreciated. Funeral info: (630)932-1500.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 13, 2019