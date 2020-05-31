MADONNA J. PATTY, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born Nov. 7, 1934, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Wayne and Catherine (Kerns) Polley. She retired as a crossing guard with the New Haven Police Department after 13 years. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, bingo, and playing cards. She is survived by her children, Dave Patty of Fort Wayne, Kim Romines of Churubusco, Kelly Patty of Fort Wayne, Jill (Brian) Gardner of Hoagland; son-in-law, Kevin Spence of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; and brother, Wayne Polley of Fort Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Patty; daughters, Gail Spence and Dawn Patty; brother, Terry Polley; son-in-law, Rod; and sister-in-law, Ella Polley. Funeral service is noon Friday, June 5, 2020, at Advantage Funeral Home, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. MASKS REQUIRED. Entombment at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. For online condolences, visit www.advantagehighlandpark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2020.