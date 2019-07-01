MAE L. "MARY" CONWELL

Obituary
MAE "MARY" L. CONWELL, 72, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Surviving are her children, Joann Conwell Parker, Ludie (Twanna) Conwell, Annie (Jerry) Bell, Mary (Leroy) Smith, and Linda (Frank) Moore; four siblings, 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, with viewing one hour before the service. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 1, 2019
