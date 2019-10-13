MAGALI SALAZAR-CASTILLO, 32, and her daughter, STEFANY BAR RIOS-SALA-ZAR, 9, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Magali was born Jan. 4, 1987, in Mexico. Stefany was born Feb. 2, 2010, in Fort Wayne. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2120 S. Harrison St., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for Magali's surviving children. Please make checks payable to Patricia Salazar-Castillo. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2019