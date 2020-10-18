MAGDALEN "RED" "MAGGIE" V. SIMONE, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was one of 11 children born to the late George H. and Elsie O. Vorndran. She is survived by her daughter, Lucy (Jerry) Gase; twin daughters, Mary and Marie Simone; son, Michael (Gail) Simone; sisters, Mary Stolz and Charlotte Smith; five grandchildren, Kevin (Katie) Gase, Philip Gase, Kenny (Shade) Gase, Rick Simone, Jen (Mustafa) Moshref. Also surviving are her loving pet companions. Magdalen was preceded in death by her husband, Dominic "Doc" Simone; five brothers, George Vorndran Jr., Bernard Vorndran, Maury Vorndran, Eugene Vorndran and John Vorndran; three sisters, Dorothy Connors, Catherine Rang, and Lucy Cartan of Bellevue, Wash. Private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Allen County SPCA, 4914 Hannah St., Fort Wayne (IN, 46806). Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave. To leave online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com