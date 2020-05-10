MAIRE IRENE HARKONEN JOHNSON, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at home. She was born in Helsinki, Finland. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Leonard Johnson. Together they had an adventurous life and provided an extraordinary life and upbringing to their four surviving children, Harald (Margaret) Johnson, Corrie (Federico) Alleje, Steven (LeAnn) Johnson, Leila Johnson. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Siler Funeral Service, 8632 Decatur Road, Fort Wayne. To send tributes online visit silerfuneralservice.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 10, 2020.