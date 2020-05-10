MAIRE IRENE HARKONEN JOHNSON
MAIRE IRENE HARKONEN JOHNSON, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at home. She was born in Helsinki, Finland. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Leonard Johnson. Together they had an adventurous life and provided an extraordinary life and upbringing to their four surviving children, Harald (Margaret) Johnson, Corrie (Federico) Alleje, Steven (LeAnn) Johnson, Leila Johnson. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Siler Funeral Service, 8632 Decatur Road, Fort Wayne. To send tributes online visit silerfuneralservice.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
