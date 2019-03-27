Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAJETTA JEAN MUHLER. View Sign

MAJETTA JEAN MUHLER, 94, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Coving ton Meadows Assisted Living, Fort Wayne. Born March 8, 1925, in Lebanon, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Margaret (Flaningham) Stewart. She graduated from Lebanon High School and received a Bachelor's degree in business from Indiana University in 1947. She married Dr. Joseph C. Muhler I on Feb. 2, 1949; he preceded her death on Dec. 24, 1996. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and Kappa Alpha Theta. Majetta was a homemaker, peacemaker, doting grandmother, and an avid reader. Surviving are her two sons, Dr. Joseph C. (Cheryl) Muhler II and James P. (Dee) Muhler; four grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Bess Cowles; brother, Wendell Stewart; and grandson, Patrick Muhler. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service. Father David Voors officiating. Calling also from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, with a Vigil service at 4:30 p.m. Burial in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation, 347 West Berry St., Suite 101, Fort Wayne, IN 46802. To sign the online guestbook, visit



MAJETTA JEAN MUHLER, 94, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Coving ton Meadows Assisted Living, Fort Wayne. Born March 8, 1925, in Lebanon, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Margaret (Flaningham) Stewart. She graduated from Lebanon High School and received a Bachelor's degree in business from Indiana University in 1947. She married Dr. Joseph C. Muhler I on Feb. 2, 1949; he preceded her death on Dec. 24, 1996. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and Kappa Alpha Theta. Majetta was a homemaker, peacemaker, doting grandmother, and an avid reader. Surviving are her two sons, Dr. Joseph C. (Cheryl) Muhler II and James P. (Dee) Muhler; four grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Bess Cowles; brother, Wendell Stewart; and grandson, Patrick Muhler. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service. Father David Voors officiating. Calling also from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, with a Vigil service at 4:30 p.m. Burial in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation, 347 West Berry St., Suite 101, Fort Wayne, IN 46802. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com Funeral Home D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls

8325 Covington Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46804

(260) 426-9494 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Indiana University Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close