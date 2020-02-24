MAJOR JOSEPH DAVID JENCKES, 71, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Joe graduated with a Bachelor of Science from West Point in 1971. Joe was a bagpiper, a Mason, and a Shriner. He volunteered as a clown at the circus for 25 years. He is survived by his son Mark (Shannon) Minnie; his daughter, Melissa (Mark) Fiedler, and his daughter Heather (Robert) Sunde. Joe had eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Jenckes; and his son, Joseph Jenckes Jr. A Celebration of Life is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Shrine, 1015 Memorial Way, Fort Wayne (IN 46805).
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 24, 2020