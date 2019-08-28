MALCOLM LEE ALBERSMEYER, 59, of Roanoke, passed away at 3:10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 26, 1960, in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Harold Frederick Albersmeyer and Colette Ann (Heemshoth) Albersmeyer. He was a member of the U.A.W. Local #2209 in Fort Wayne. Malcolm was a 1978 graduate of Heritage High School and he worked at General Motors in Fort Wayne for 25 years. He enjoyed snowmobiling and riding his motorcycles. He also loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. "Malcolm had a servant's heart and had mowed for many businesses and families in the Fort Wayne area." Surviving are his sisters, Janice (Dean) Lehrman of Hoagland, Marcia (Brad) Beerman of Waterloo and Gretchen (Karl) Grau of Ossian; brother, David (Penny) Albersmeyer of Hoagland; nieces and nephews, Camryn (Jeremy) Klocinski, Derek (Amy) Lehrman, Ryne (Makenna) Lehrman, Evan (Kendra) Albersmeyer, Haley (Ian) Harrington, Bryan Beerman, Brittni Beerman, and Kaden Grau; great-nieces and nephews, Grace, Brantlee, Brecken and Colton Lehrman and Ellie and Natalie Albersmeyer. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind., with calling beginning at 11 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Dan Dahling officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the funeral home. Preferred memorials to Riley Children's hospital, or donor's choice. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 28, 2019