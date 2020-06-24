MALCOM W. LEHMAN, 70, of Berne, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, 6:37 p.m., at his residence following a complicated illness surrounded by his family. Surviving are his son, Jeff (Alyse) Lehman of Fort Wayne; daughters, Julie (Robert) Buuck of Decatur, Ind., Jodi (Aaron) Sluder of Ossian, Ind., and Jeanene Lehman of Fort Wayne; son, Joseph Lehman of Fort Wayne; sisters, Carol Lehman of Berne, Ind., and Sandy (Charles) Fowler of Noblesville, Ind.; brother, Gaylord Lehman of Decatur, Ind.; sister, Gail Lengerich of Berne, Ind.; brother, Olin Lehman of Berne, Ind.; and seven grandchildren, Gregg Buuck, Paxton Lehman, Emma Buuck, Madison Lehman, Camden Sluder, Cortland Sluder, and Bristol Lehman. Service is 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior to service. Visitation also from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 24, 2020.