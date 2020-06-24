MALCOM W. LEHMAN
MALCOM W. LEHMAN, 70, of Berne, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, 6:37 p.m., at his residence following a complicated illness surrounded by his family. Surviving are his son, Jeff (Alyse) Lehman of Fort Wayne; daughters, Julie (Robert) Buuck of Decatur, Ind., Jodi (Aaron) Sluder of Ossian, Ind., and Jeanene Lehman of Fort Wayne; son, Joseph Lehman of Fort Wayne; sisters, Carol Lehman of Berne, Ind., and Sandy (Charles) Fowler of Noblesville, Ind.; brother, Gaylord Lehman of Decatur, Ind.; sister, Gail Lengerich of Berne, Ind.; brother, Olin Lehman of Berne, Ind.; and seven grandchildren, Gregg Buuck, Paxton Lehman, Emma Buuck, Madison Lehman, Camden Sluder, Cortland Sluder, and Bristol Lehman. Service is 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior to service. Visitation also from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
JUN
28
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
JUN
28
Service
02:00 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
