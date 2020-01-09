MALINDA BIEBERICH, 100, passed away at 10:41 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Adams Heritage in Monroeville. She married Gerhard A. Bieberich on April 13, 1941, in Adams County, and he preceded her in death Dec. 10, 1973. Surviving are her daughter, Shirley (Arthur) Simon; son, Larry (Karlann) Bieberich. Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Preble, with calling one hour prior to the service. Visiation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. For complete obituary and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 9, 2020