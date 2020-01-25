MAMIE M. SMITH, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Aperion Care Center. For many years she worked as a Dietician at Lutheran Hospital and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and Alpha Kapa Alpha Sorority. Surviving are her son, Reginald (Narvie) Smith, MD; and daughter, Marsha L. Smith; godddaughter, Andrea Bediako; two grandsons; and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleo Smith. Service is 11 a.m. today, Jan. 25, 2020, at Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 E. Lewis St., with calling one hour before service. Entombment in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home 1021 E. Lewis Street. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 25, 2020