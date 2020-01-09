DR. MAMIE Q. BROWN, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Parkview Hospital. She was born on March 19, 1950, in Uniontown, Ala. Mamie was employed by Fort Wayne Community Schools as a teacher and administrator. She also worked as a professor at Indiana Institute of Technology and Purdue University, Fort Wayne. She was a very active member of Union Baptist Church. Surviving are her husband, Neal Brown III; daughter, Aftin Brown; mother, Lizzie Lee; siblings, Ivy Jean (James) Custard, Vincent Lee, Lyneice (Jimmie) Hunter, Stephon (Joyce) Lee, Pamela London, and Traysa Lee; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Lee Jr.; and brothers, Willie Alvin (Barbara) Lee and Winston Earl (Washington) Lee. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Union Baptist Church, 2200 Smith St., Fort Wayne (IN 46803), with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Visitation also from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the church. Burial will be at Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorial gifts in memory of Mamie may be given to the Union Baptist Church Scholarship Fund. To leave condolences for the Brown family, visit www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 9, 2020