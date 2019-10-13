MANFRED L. "PETE" MELCHI, 93, of Lake George, Fremont, Ind., passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Angola, Ind. Born on Jan. 8, 1926 in Decatur, Ind., he was a son of the late Eugene and Beatrice (Peterson) Melchi. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Jean E. (Hutker) Melchi. He graduated from Decatur High school in 1944. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He graduated Tri State College in Angola, Ind. with a degree in Radio Engineering in December of 1948 and a degree in Administrative Engineering in August of 1949. Pete was a manager of Seat Cover Charlie in Fort Wayne for 23 years and then owned and operated an automotive trim shop at Lake George starting in 1972. He is also survived by children, Melody (Al) Hostetler of Briarcliff, Texas, Lee (Jacque) Melchi of Coldwater, Mich. and Dean (Kathy) Melchi of Columbus, Ohio; eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Pete was also preceded in death by his brothers, Max, Eugene Melchi, Floyd (Buster); and sister, Bonnie Schnepp. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to or to Heart to Heart Hospice. Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2019