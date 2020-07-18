MANUEL SILVERMAN, 94, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Born in Baltimore, Md., on Dec. 26, 1925, he was the son of the late David and Dora Silverman. Manuel served in the U.S. Navy having obtained the rank of Ensign and being honorably discharged in 1944. He graduated from the University of Virginia with a Master's degree. Manuel worked as an Insurance Agent for 10 years, retiring in 1990. He previously worked as the manager of publications at Magnavox for 18 years. Manuel was a member of Achduth Vesholom Congregation. He was also a member of the Civic Theatre for 20 years, served as Past President of the Civic Theatre Board and won four Anthony Awards. He is survived by his children, John (Victoria Klemmetsen) Silverman, Geoffrey (Fran Weitzman Schlesinger) Silverman and Julie (Ryan) Ditton; grandchildren, Daniel Silverman, Ayden Ditton, Lily Ditton, and Rachel (Joe) Wetzel; great-grandchildren, Sidney and Julian Wetzel; and sister, Florence Berdann. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Silverman; sister, Gertrude Gordon; and brother, Milton Silverman. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with calling one hour prior. Burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Achduth Vesholom Congregation.