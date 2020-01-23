MAPHA SCHAADT, 105, of Cecil, Ohio, died on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. She is survived by four daughters, Beverly Schaadt of Defiance, Marjorie Mekus Wilhelm of Paulding, Barbara Hancock of Defiance, and Marilyn (Robert) Kunesh of Ney; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; two sisters, three sons-in-law, and two great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with a Rosary service at 7:30 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Junction St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Auglaize Township. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Marysdale / St. Isadora Masses; Paulding County Sharing & Caring Food Pantry; John Paulding Historical Society; or a . Online condolences may be sent at www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 23, 2020