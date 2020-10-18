MARCEIL ESTHER "MARCY" KANNING, 87, went to her eternal home on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Born March 17, 1933 in Fort Wayne, Ind., Marcy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and dear friend. She was a lifelong teacher, serving at several Lutheran schools in Fort Wayne. For many years she taught fourth graders at Holy Cross Lutheran School, and was frequently cited as a "favorite" teacher by former students across multiple generations. In her retirement, Marcy was an active volunteer at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, especially with their Senior Saints ministry and the choir. She also enjoyed golfing, shopping, needlework, and her pets. After graduating from Concordia Lutheran High School, she attended Concordia College River Forest before starting her teaching career. In mid-career she decided to complete her Bachelor's Degree at St. Francis College, and then went on to earn a Master's Degree there also. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Glenn; daughters, Kay Lynn (Joe) Isca of Fort Wayne and Colleen (Rick) Tatman of Tyler, Texas, grandchildren Joe (Meagan) Isca, James (Jessica) Isca, Jonathan (Nicole) Isca, Rachel Isca, Paige Tatman and Zach Tatman; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents, Arnold and Lucy (Monroe) Keller. The family would like to thank the staff at Lutheran Life Villages for their compassionate care for Marcy in the last few years of her life. Private Services will be held Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 with burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Preferred memorials to Lutheran Life Villages Foundation in memory of Marcy Kanning. Arrangements by Fairhaven Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com