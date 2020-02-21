Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARCEIL M. DOCTOR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARCEIL M. DOCTOR, 98, of Monroeville, Ind., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, 3:38 p.m., at Adams Heritage. Born June 29, 1921, in Allen County, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Fred J. Hoffman and Elizabeth W. (Braun) Hoffman. She was united in marriage to Ralph F. Doctor on Jan. 24, 1942, they spent 67 years together before his passing on Feb. 25, 2009. Marceil was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Flatrock. She was a homemaker where she helped her husband on the family farm. She enjoyed her family always putting them first. She also enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and cooking. Surviving are her sons, Dennis G. (Judy) Doctor of Monroeville, Ind., and Duane A. (Rosie) Doctor of Monroeville, Ind.; daughter, Cheryl A. (Randy) Bunch of Monroeville, Ind.; son, Donald L. (Mary) Doctor of Cramerton, N.C.; 11 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one grandchild, Daniel L. Doctor, in 1988; and four brothers, Carl Hoffman, Delmer Hoffman, Edward Hoffman, and Fredrick Hoffman. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, Flatrock, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Douglas Christian officiating. A Special service is 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Adams - Heritage Chapel in Monroeville, with visitation 1 to 1:45 p.m. Visitation also from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville. Burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Flatrock. Preferred memorials to St. John Lutheran Church, Flatrock; Monroeville EMS; Monroeville Fire Department; or the Adams Heritage Activity Fund. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit

