DOCTOR, MARCEIL M.: Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, Flatrock, with visitation one hour prior. A Special service is 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Adams - Heritage Chapel in Monroeville, with visitation 1 to 1:45 p.m. Visitation also from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020