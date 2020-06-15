MARCEL "RUSTY" A. PERREY, 76, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., Rusty was a son of the late Marcel F. and Agnes Perrey. Rusty served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked as an electrician with AEP for 32 years prior to his retirement. Rusty enjoyed going to car shows, races, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. Surviving are his daughters, Jamie (Brandon) Logsdon, Janel (Landon) Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Fiona and Eliza Fitzgerald, Ethan, Emma, Logan, Lucas and Ziva Logsdon; siblings, Mary Louise (Stanton) Nawrocki, David (Marsha) Perrey; and friend and former spouse, Jone Jerraid. Rusty was also preceded in death by his brother, Daniel (Betty) Perrey. Service is 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 11 a.m. until the service. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Soup Kitchen or Cancer Services of NE Indiana.