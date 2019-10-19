MARCELLA "MARCIE" M. SHEETS, 93, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Born Nov. 15, 1925, she was the daughter of the late David D. and Louise (Bleich) Schwartz. A. Fort Wayne native, Marcie worked for the Zollner Corporation as secretary of the athletics office before retiring in 1954. She also enjoyed working on the Mad Anthony Tournaments. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher, Sunday school secretary and teacher's aide for preschool and upper grades, along with other ministries. Marcie was a wonderful friend and blessing to everyone who knew her. She is survived by her son, Stephen E. (Robyn) of Canyon Country, Calif. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Thomas E. Sheets; and brother, Melvin Schwartz. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 3705 S. Anthony, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial at Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Preferred memorials are gifts to Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 19, 2019