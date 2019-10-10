MARCELYN J. "MARCIE" PONDER (1949 - 2019)
MARCELYN "MARCIE" J. PONDER, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at her residence. She was born Nov. 13, 1949, in Maine, a daughter of Leroy and Adah Parkhurst. Marcie graduated from South Side High School in Fort Wayne. She was a mother and homemaker. She worked in retail for Hook's Drugstore, Dollar General, and Value City Department Store. "She loved her family and cherished all her time with them". Surviving are her children, Joyce Byrd, Kim (Carl Cichocki) Byrd, Edward Byrd, George Byrd, and David (Jennifer) Ponder; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a sister, Jeannice Putt. She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Charles Ponder; and brother, David Parkhurst. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, (IN 46805), with calling two hours prior from 1 to 3 p.m. Memorial donations may be directed to the family for funeral expenses. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 10, 2019
