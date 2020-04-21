MARCIA J. (HESSLER) FRITZ, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, after a brief illness. Born on July 29, 1943, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Mable (Stege) Hessler. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, and retired from Lincoln Life Insurance Company after 35 years of service. Marcia enjoyed spending time with her family, and monthly breakfasts with her St. Pete's and Central Catholic classmates. She will be greatly missed by everyone. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy and Michelle Fritz; her special furry friends Ozzy, Blacky and Tina; sisters, Audrey Davis and Lynette (Paul) Seibert; brothers, Neal (Marie) Hessler, Dale Hessler and Walter "Butch" (Patty) Hessler; as well as many nieces. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Kenneth J Fritz, in 2017. A Celebration of Marcia's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be given to Easter Seals ARC, or the Allen County S.P.C.A. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2020