MARCIA KAY HOLLAND (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARCIA KAY HOLLAND.
Service Information
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
6810 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46809
(260)-747-3186
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Coventry Baptist Church
10926 Aboite Center Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Coventry Baptist Church
10926 Aboite Center Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MARCIA KAY HOLLAND, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. Born July 19, 1948, in Muncie, Ind., she was a graduate of Ball State University earning a degree in Home Economics. She and her husband were also members of Coventry Baptist Church. She was extremely devoted to her faith. Marcia was an amazing and talented quilter and was the president of her quilt club. She was also an avid reader and scrap booker. Marcia loved spending time at her grandchildren's sporting events and attending bible study with her beloved friends. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Michael Holland of Fort Wayne; children, Michelle (Steve) Zahursky of Berea, Ohio, Matthew (Brichette) Holland of Pomaria, S.C., and Mark (deceased) (Rebecca) Holland; parents, Robert and Phyllis Butler of Muncie; brothers, Tom (Pat) Butler of Florida, Robert (Beth) Butler of Muncie, David (Allison Fair) Butler of Muncie, James (Cindy) Butler of Florida and Jerry Butler (deceased); grandchildren, Jadyn, Devyn and Masyn Zahursky, Mattie, Emily and Bryson Holland, Kira and Jase Holland; and mother-in-law, Mary Lou Holland. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Coventry Baptist Church, 10926 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46814), with visitation two hours prior. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Preferred memorials may be made to in honor of Mark Holland. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Holland family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.