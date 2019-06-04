MARCIA KAY HOLLAND, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. Born July 19, 1948, in Muncie, Ind., she was a graduate of Ball State University earning a degree in Home Economics. She and her husband were also members of Coventry Baptist Church. She was extremely devoted to her faith. Marcia was an amazing and talented quilter and was the president of her quilt club. She was also an avid reader and scrap booker. Marcia loved spending time at her grandchildren's sporting events and attending bible study with her beloved friends. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Michael Holland of Fort Wayne; children, Michelle (Steve) Zahursky of Berea, Ohio, Matthew (Brichette) Holland of Pomaria, S.C., and Mark (deceased) (Rebecca) Holland; parents, Robert and Phyllis Butler of Muncie; brothers, Tom (Pat) Butler of Florida, Robert (Beth) Butler of Muncie, David (Allison Fair) Butler of Muncie, James (Cindy) Butler of Florida and Jerry Butler (deceased); grandchildren, Jadyn, Devyn and Masyn Zahursky, Mattie, Emily and Bryson Holland, Kira and Jase Holland; and mother-in-law, Mary Lou Holland. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Coventry Baptist Church, 10926 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46814), with visitation two hours prior. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Preferred memorials may be made to in honor of Mark Holland. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Holland family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 4, 2019