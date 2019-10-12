MARCIA L. HUGUENARD, 85, of Bloomington, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Jill's House in Bloomington. Born April 23, 1934, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Kenneth J. and Helen L. (Green) Rupp. She lived in many places as a child because her father was in the U.S. Army. She trained as a licensed practical nurse and retired from Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. After her husband, Dave, retired they moved to Bloomington and became active members in the Bloomington Newcomer's Club. She was a former member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Bloomington. Marcia loved playing piano, singing in the church choir and having luncheons with her lady friends. Marcia is survived by her loving husband, James David "Dave" Huguenard; one daughter, Carrie L. Bonds of Camden, Tenn.; three granddaughters, Brittany Caldwell of Coral Gables, Fla., Darah Easton of San Francisco, Calif., and Jenna Sokolowski of Indianapolis; and sister, Janet L. Bates of Melbourne, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Bruce N. Patton. Memorial service is noon Tuesday at Day & Deremiah - Frye Funeral Home, 4150 E. Third St., where friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to noon. Pastor Frank Helton officiating. The family suggests memorial contributions be given to the . Online condolences may be given at www.DayDeremiahFrye.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 12, 2019