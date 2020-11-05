MARCIA LYNN GOSHORN, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, due to complications from Fronto temporal Dementia (FTD). She was born on Oct. 4, 1952, and was a lifelong resident of Aspen, Colo. Marcia went to school at Colorado State University in Ft. Collins, Colo. She never came back to "The Fort" except for visits and school reunions. She said the snow and the absence of hay fever kept her in Aspen. She was an avid skier, and taught ski school at Aspen Highlands for 16 years. Marcia was a licensed Real Estate broker and the founder and owner of Gold Key Services in Aspen. She traveled extensively thru out several continents. She was also an ardent volunteer and served on the Senior Council and the Aspen Housing Board for Decades. She was a past President and Board Member of the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Aspen. Marcia spearheaded a drive to provide affordable employee housing in Pitkin County, a movement that was copied at other ski resorts across Colorado. She was a strong supporter of the Democratic Party and enjoyed telling a story of giving Vice President Joe Biden a ride from the Aspen Airport. She is survived by her mother, Helen Goshorn; sister, Carol (Bruce) Whitinger of Fort Wayne; and three brothers, Gregory (Stephanie Smith) of Austin, Texas, Douglas and Brian, both of Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard; and brother. Richard Jr. No services are planned at this time due to the Covid pandemic. There will be a memorial service in Aspen early next summer. Please make memorial contributions to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, or AFTD. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Goshorn family may be shared at www.AdvantageHighlandPark.com