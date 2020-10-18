1/
MARCILE R. MOOR
1930 - 2020
MARCILE R. MOOR, 89, of Hoagland, Ind., passed away Friday, Oct.16, 2020, peacefully away in her sleep, at Adams Woodcrest. Born Dec. 6, 1930 in Fort Wayne, Ind. she was a daughter of the late Ward and Arlene (Otis) Craig. Marcile was a 1949 graduate of Leo High School, a 1952 graduate of Parkview Methodist Nursing School, and obtained her Doctorate in Psychology from Indiana Wesleyan Fort Wayne, and St. Mary of the Woods School. She was a member of Pathway Community Church in Fort Wayne. Marcile was blessed with a creative mind and enjoyed reading, knitting, painting and crafts. She had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel. Marcile fulfilled the Christian life of being a helper to others as a member of the body of Christ. Survivors include her son, David A. Wilt of Fort Wayne, Ind.; daughters, Deborah A. Barrett of Noblesville, Ind. and Elizabeth A. Shaw of Hoagland, Ind.; sons, Marvin Duly of Paris, Ill., Max P. (Karen) Moor II of Paris, Ill.; sister, Marilyn Duggins of South Whitley, Ind.; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Marvin and Donald Craig; and son-in-law, Michael Barrett. Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at a later date at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola, Ind. Preferred memorials to American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 18, 2020.
