MARCILE R. MOOR, 89, of Hoagland, Ind., passed away Friday, Oct.16, 2020, peacefully away in her sleep, at Adams Woodcrest. Born Dec. 6, 1930 in Fort Wayne, Ind. she was a daughter of the late Ward and Arlene (Otis) Craig. Marcile was a 1949 graduate of Leo High School, a 1952 graduate of Parkview Methodist Nursing School, and obtained her Doctorate in Psychology from Indiana Wesleyan Fort Wayne, and St. Mary of the Woods School. She was a member of Pathway Community Church in Fort Wayne. Marcile was blessed with a creative mind and enjoyed reading, knitting, painting and crafts. She had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel. Marcile fulfilled the Christian life of being a helper to others as a member of the body of Christ. Survivors include her son, David A. Wilt of Fort Wayne, Ind.; daughters, Deborah A. Barrett of Noblesville, Ind. and Elizabeth A. Shaw of Hoagland, Ind.; sons, Marvin Duly of Paris, Ill., Max P. (Karen) Moor II of Paris, Ill.; sister, Marilyn Duggins of South Whitley, Ind.; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Marvin and Donald Craig; and son-in-law, Michael Barrett. Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at a later date at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola, Ind. Preferred memorials to American Cancer Society
. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com