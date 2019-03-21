MARCILLE H. WIBLE, 96, of Fort Wayne, went Home to the Lord on Monday, March 18, 2019. Born March 3, 1923, in Auburn, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Bernice (Peters) Friend. Marcille was a faithful member of Westview Alliance Church and Gospel Temple where she taught Sunday School for 50 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marcille was an avid IU basketball fan. Marcille is survived by her son, Dennis (Leslie) Wible; son-in-law, Joseph Sauer; daughter-in-law, Donna Wible; grandchildren, Scott Wible, Stacy Wible, Heather (Guy) Waugh, Aaron (Ambrosia) Sauer, Kyle Wible, and Kyndra Wible; great-grandchildren, Tom, Bailey, Raegan, Hunter, Raef, Atticus, Finn, Daxon, and Xavier; sister, Ruth Ann Walters; and brother, Paul Friend. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Earl Gidley; second husband, Robert E. Wible; daughter, Sherri Sauer; and siblings, Mildred Fisher, Don Friend, Evelyn Ridge, and Larry Friend. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Westview Alliance Church, 9804 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Burial will follow the service at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Westview Alliance Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 21, 2019