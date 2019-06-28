MARCINE B. GATCHELL, 91, passed away quietly in her home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Born on Jan. 9, 1928 in Garrett, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Germaine and Ruth Weaver. She worked at Lincoln National Corporation, retiring in 1990 as the Director of Investment Accounts. She was also a member of Lincoln National Social Club. Marcine enjoyed being outdoors, flowers, cooking holiday meals, and spending time with her beloved family. Surviving are her children, Linda (Harry) Muroski, Mary (Roy) Sautbine, Ned (Susan) Gatchell; grandchildren, Gerri (Michael) Rowley, Leslie Dean, Kurt Sautbine, Daniel Tyler, Matthew Sautbine, Melissa Cecil, Timothy Gatchell; and nine great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edwin G. Gatchell; brother, Kenneth Weaver.; and stepfather, Jerome Tholen. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 28, 2019