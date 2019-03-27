MARCUS A. MORROW, SR., 46, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Surviving are his wife, Camille Morrow; children, Keige-Alaire Lewis and Marcus A. Morrow II; parents, James and Janette Morrow; siblings, Derrick (Trina), Curtis (Kimberly), Kevin (Annalise) and Dequawn Morrow; along with a host of other relatives and friends. Service is noon Saturday, March 30, 2019, at New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road, with visitation starting at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARCUS A. MORROW.
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260-422-6958
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 27, 2019