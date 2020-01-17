MARCUS BLUE STEPHENS

Guest Book
Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
4:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
5:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
View Map
Obituary
MARCUS BLUE STEPHENS, 52, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at home in Fort Wayne. He was born Nov. 2, 1967, in Fort Wayne, the third child of Ceola Blue Stephens and the late Albert Stephens. He graduated from Wayne High School in 1986 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, in which he served as an Aircraft Mechanic. Memorial service is 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., with visitation one hour prior.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 17, 2020
