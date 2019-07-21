MARCUS O'NEIL WILKES (1972 - 2019)
Obituary
MARCUS O'NEIL WILKES, 46, of Fort Wayne, passed on Friday, July, 12, 2019. He attended Elmhurst High School and worked as a barber for several years. Surviving are his wife, Tahisha Bragg-Wilkes; children, Marcus O'Neil Washington, DaMarcus, JaMarcus, Markayla and K'Lee Wilkes; stepchildren, Jameesha, Ja'Quan and Tamaris Bragg; siblings, Artelia L. Wilkes, Sherwin (Megan) Wilkes III, Dennis (Kris) Ervin, Darrick Wilkes Ervin, Angela (William) Wilkes-Clements, Trina Smith, Veronica (Jermaine) Wilkes-Starks, Ebony and Rochelle Y. Wilkes; grandmother, Gladys Hagler; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Tyra and Vince Barrera; a sister in-law, Ashley Bragg; brother-in-law, Vincent Richmond; special friends, Unity Barber Shop; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Wilkes; father, Sherwin Wilkes Sr.; grandfather, John H. Hagler Sr.; grandmother, Ella Mae Wilder; and nephew, Breon L. Scott. Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Oakridge Temple COGIC, 2808 Evans St., with calling two hours before service. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 21, 2019
