MARGARET "MAGGIE" A. CURTIS, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at her home. Born Aug. 13, 1943, in West Point, Neb., Margaret graduated from Lyons High School in 1961. She completed her Master's degree with IPFW in 1999. She retired from IPFW after 22 years of service. She was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation. Surviving are her daughters, Cathy (Brian) Wise of Fort Wayne and Dorothea (Dirk Walls) Curtis of Chico, Calif.; brother, Richard (Nancy) Ayer of Elkhorn, Neb.; and grandchildren, Curtis Wise, Rachel Wise and Robert Harold Jones of Katy, Texas. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Evalyn (Darling) Ayer; husband, Larry J. Curtis; daughter, Karma Jones; sisters, Junavae Beck and Judith Anthony; brother, Paul Ayer; and grandson, Brandon Jones. A Celebration of Life service is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road, with the calling beginning at 10 a.m. The Rev. Misty-Dawn Shelly officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Endowment Fund.



