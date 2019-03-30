MARGARET A. DONOVAN, 59, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Fort Wayne. She was passionate about family, her friends, Purdue University, Butler University basketball, and the Seattle Mariners. Born in Indianapolis, Ind., Margy was a 1978 graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School and completed her Bachelor's degree from Purdue University. She enjoyed over 30 years of work in the hospitality industry that moved her from Lima, Ohio; Indianapolis, Ind.; South Florida; and Seattle, Washington. Surviving are her mother, Mary Helen Donovan of Fort Wayne; siblings, Mike Donovan of Fort Wayne, Mary Kay Donovan of Fort Wayne, and Rick (Sabrina) Donovan of Fort Wayne; nieces, Alixandria (Steven) Pelych and Madelyn Donovan; nephew, Campbell Donovan; great niece, Gracelyn Pelych; great nephew, Griffin Pelych; extended family, and lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her father, John R. "Jack" Donovan; and sister, Jeanette Donovan. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road. Burial in Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana, 915 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802, to benefit the Jeanette Donovan Education Scholarship. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 30, 2019