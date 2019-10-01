MARGARET A. FAULL, 93, of Fort Wayne, went home to the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Born on Jan. 1, 1926 in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Frieda Biggs. Margaret graduated from South Side High School in 1944. She retired from Fort Wayne Community Schools and enjoyed boating on the Great Lakes and in Florida during her retirement years. She is survived by her children, Carl Stahl, Janet Fager, and Judy (Mark) Walker; daughter-in-law, Linda Stahl; and her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Edwin Eugene Stahl; second husband, Weldon G. Faull; son, Ernest "Ernie" Stahl; and brothers, Howard and Robert Biggs. Funeral service is 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Park Valley Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation beginning at 4 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place on a later date at Oaklawn Cemetery, Ossian. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Cancer Services of NE Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 1, 2019