MARGARET A. POTTHOFF, 88, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Saint Anne Home. Born Dec. 12, 1931, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Lucinda Redmond. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School class of 1949 and worked as a secretary at Helmke, Beams and Boyer Law. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and a social butterfly, loved to cook, played piano for many years - always at Christmas and very was devoted to "our" her Blessed Mother, Mary. Margaret is survived by her son, Joseph (Jenny) Potthoff of Huntertown, Ind.; daughter, Mary Potthoff of Fort Wayne; and grandsons, Gage Potthoff, Taylor Potthoff, and Evan Potthoff. Margaret was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert J. Potthoff. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Anne Community & Retirement Home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 29, 2020