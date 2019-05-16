MARGARET "PEG" A. WEBER, 88, of Huntertown, went Home to the Lord on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. Margaret is survived by her children, Mark (Brenda) Weber, John (Brenda) Weber, Daniel (Elena) Weber, and Elizabeth (Matthew) Andonian; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd L. Weber. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Columbia City Church of the Brethren or Life & Family Services Kendallville.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 16, 2019