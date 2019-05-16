MARGARET A. "PEG" WEBER (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "John, You and your family are in our prayers. Brett Eisberg"
    - Brett Eisberg
Service Information
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
6750 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-432-3914
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
6750 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
6750 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MARGARET "PEG" A. WEBER, 88, of Huntertown, went Home to the Lord on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. Margaret is survived by her children, Mark (Brenda) Weber, John (Brenda) Weber, Daniel (Elena) Weber, and Elizabeth (Matthew) Andonian; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd L. Weber. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Columbia City Church of the Brethren or Life & Family Services Kendallville.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.