MARGARET ANN "NAN" PRESSLER, 90, passed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Born in Bluffton, she retired from GTE, Fort Wayne, after 36 years in 1985. Surviving are her son, Michael J. (Amy); daughter, Sarah A. Ransom; grandchildren, Molly (Matt) Beer, Mindy (John) Tuckey, Destiny Ransom (Tracy Cochran), Nathaniel (Melissa) Pressler; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchil dren. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Freda Felter; husband, Samuel J. Pressler; and sister, Barbara Hare. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at First Assembly of God, 1400 W. Washington Ctr., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Memorials to First Assembly of God Community Care Ministry.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 1, 2020