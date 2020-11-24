1/1
MARGARET BERNICE FOREMAN
MARGARET BERNICE FOREMAN, 94, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Born in Auburn, Ind, Margaret was the daughter of the late Ernest and Edna Grogg. Margaret was a loving wife, mom, grandma, and sister to her family. She enjoyed creating needle point, reading, and playing piano. Margaret lived in Englewood, Fla., for over 25 years. While in Florida, she was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church, where she played piano for many years. She was also a member of Lemon Bay Women's Club, where she served as president. Surviving are her children, Larry (Felice) McInturf, and Terrie Grogg; grandchildren, Rob, Angie and Justin; step-grandchildren, John and Rhonda; and 11 great-grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Foreman; and sister, Beverly Iddings. Calling is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Burial in Gulf Pines Memorial Park, Englewood, Fla. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
