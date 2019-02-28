MARGARET CAROLYN CICERO, 68, of Fort Wayne, was received by the Lord Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Allan and Florence Dewey. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her son, Peter (Shondra); grandchildren, Kayla, Nichole, and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Zadrian and Leighton; brothers, Doug and Dick; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with calling from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 28, 2019