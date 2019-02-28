MARGARET CAROLYN CICERO

MARGARET CAROLYN CICERO, 68, of Fort Wayne, was received by the Lord Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Allan and Florence Dewey. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her son, Peter (Shondra); grandchildren, Kayla, Nichole, and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Zadrian and Leighton; brothers, Doug and Dick; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with calling from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 28, 2019
